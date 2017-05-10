Robert De Niro, Barry Levinson on Madoff Movie's Relevance in Trump Era

Hank Azaria, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Alessandro Nivola and Barry Levinson ahead of Friday night's THR TV Talks panel The creative team behind HBO's 'Wizard of Lies' joined THR's East Coast TV editor Marisa Guthrie for the latest TV Talks panel at New York's 92nd Street Y. It's been almost 10 years since Bernie Madoff admitted to his family that his celebrated investment business was a lie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.