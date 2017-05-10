Retail and Entertainment Industry to Provide Appreciable Fillip to...
Kiosks have become an integral part of our daily lives and there are a range of them such as drink vending kiosks, ticketing kiosks, photo printing kiosks, bill payment kiosks, locker kiosk and information kiosks. Their increasing popularity coupled with tanking hardware cost and sophisticated technology, have made them a lucrative business opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC