'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales': Film Review

Looking quickly at the prospectus for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales , in which the son of the series' Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley characters joins forces with a mysterious orphan to master the sea's arcane mysteries and do what his forebears could not, you might well label it Pirates: The Next Generation . But unlike the Star Trek franchise-extender, this one is nowhere near bold enough to think it can dispense with its aging protagonist: Johnny Depp's cartoonishly louche Keith Richards-meets-Hunter Thompson pirate Jack Sparrow, the globally recognized caricature who by now feels more like a theme-park mascot than a Hollywood swashbuckler.

