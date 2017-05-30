Olivia Newton-John Reveals Breast Can...

Olivia Newton-John Reveals Breast Cancer Has Returned, Postpones Tour

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Newton-John originally thought her health issues were due to sciatica, but it turned out to be cancer that had spread to her lower back. After initially postponing her Midwest tour dates at the beginning of the month, Olivia Newton-John has announced she is delaying all her U.S. and Canadian tour dates because of the return of her cancer.

Chicago, IL

