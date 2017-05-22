Nickelodeon Renews 4 Animated Series as Part of Growing Preschool Slate
'Paw Patrol,' 'Shimmer and Shine,' 'Rusty Rivets' and 'Nella the Princess Knight' were renewed as new series 'Sunny Day' gets a premiere date. Nickelodeon has renewed four of its top-ranked animated series as part of what the network is calling its "largest preschool content pipeline ever."
