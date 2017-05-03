NBCU's DreamWorks Animation Pulls Out of $2B Shanghai Entertainment Complex

The cast of characters from the 'Shrek' and 'Kung Fu Panda' franchises had been intended to feature prominently at Shanghai DreamCenter, the ambitious business-and-cultural project. Dreamworks Animation has reportedly pulled out of an ambitious $2 billion cultural attraction being built in Shanghai that was set to heavily feature its vast cast of characters from the Kung Fu Panda , Shrek and Madagascar franchises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.