Music world unites in shock over deadly blast at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

8 hrs ago

The entertainment industry is reeling today after news of a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that's killed 19 people. The explosion, which is understood to have occurred outside the venue in the minutes after the concert had finished, has left 19 people dead and more than 50 injured.

