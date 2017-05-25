Music World Reacts to Death of Gregg Allman
Gregg Allman, the legendary singer-songrwriter and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away "peacefully" at his home in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend. He was 69. "Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years," read a statement on Allman's official website Saturday.
