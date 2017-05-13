MTV Movie & TV Awards: Big Sean Performs 'Jump Out the Window' on Top of Windows
BIg Sean debuted his new I Decided cut "Jump Out the Window" at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night.
