Michael Moore Unveils Trump-Skewering Broadway Play
'The Terms of My Surrender,' opening this summer and running for 12 weeks, will be directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer. The filmmaker announced Monday morning that he will star in The Terms of My Surrender , a new Broadway play that will attempt to take down Donald Trump.
