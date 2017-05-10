Megan Ellison-Mark Boal Israeli Terrorism Doc 'Death in the Terminal' Lands at Topic
Topic, First Look Media's newly branded entertainment studio, has acquired U.S. rights to directors' Tali Shemesh's and Asaf Sudry's Death in the Terminal . Executive produced by Megan Ellison and Mark Boal, who previously teamed on Zero Dark Thirty , the documentary follows an event that took place Oct. 18, 2015, when a terrorist armed with a gun and a knife entered a bus terminal in the Southern Israeli city of Beersheba.
