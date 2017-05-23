Media mogul Jerry Perenchio dies in L...

Media mogul Jerry Perenchio dies in LA at 86

Jerry Perenchio, a billionaire media mogul who helped produce hit TV shows and sporting events and turned Univision into a major Spanish-language network, has died. He was 86. Perenchio wore many hats during a half-century in the entertainment business.

