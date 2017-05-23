Manchester Attack: Police Arrest 3 Mo...

Manchester Attack: Police Arrest 3 More Suspects

10 hrs ago

Britain raised its threat level from terrorism to "critical" after an emergency government meeting late Tuesday amid concerns that the 22-year-old Abedi may have accomplices who are planning another attack. British security forces arrested three more suspects Wednesday in connection with the Manchester concert bombing and sent hundreds of soldiers to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster.

Chicago, IL

