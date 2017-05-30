LeBron James' L.A. Home Vandalized With Racist Language
A west Los Angeles home belonging to NBA star LeBron James was vandalized with racist language, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. James' Cleveland Cavaliers are readying to take on the Golden State Warriors for a third NBA finals rematch, which beings Thursday night.
