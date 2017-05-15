Leah Remini on Pitching Her A&E Scientology Series: "I Said, 'Don't Be Pussies'"

The Scientology whistleblower sat down with THR editorial director Matthew Belloni at a TV Academy Q&A, admitting the pain of the show can sometimes be too much: "I wish a sitcom could take me away from all of this." When Leah Remini first came to producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman with an idea for a nonfiction TV show about the ways Scientology destroys lives and tears apart families, she offered a caveat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.