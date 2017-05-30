'Law and Order True Crime' Finds Its ...

'Law and Order True Crime' Finds Its Lyle Menendez

Miles Gaston Villanueva has been tapped to play the elder brother in Dick Wolf's forthcoming drama series, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The eight-episode first installment of the anthology series is described as a "gripping in-depth dramatization" of the famed murder case that took America by storm in the early '90s.

