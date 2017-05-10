Late-Night Hosts Skewer Sean Spicer For Hiding in Bushes After Comey Firing
After news broke of President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night, White House press secretary Sean Spicer gave a brief interview to Fox Business from the White House grounds and then he vanished. The Washington Post reported that Spicer "disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff near a clump of bushes and then behind a tall hedge."
