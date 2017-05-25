KISS Concert in Manchester Canceled After Attack
Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer said in a statement that they "are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester." KISS has canceled its show at the arena where deadly terrorist attacks occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, earlier this week.
