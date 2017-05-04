Kenneth Branagh, All-Star Cast Unveil First 'Murder on the Orient Express' Footage
Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe all dropped by for Fox's presentation in London. New footage from Kenneth Branagh's all-star adaptation of Agatha Christie's crime classic Murder on the Orient Express for Fox was unveiled in London Friday, with around 20 minutes of clips from inside the famed train shown to the press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC