Kenneth Branagh, All-Star Cast Unveil First 'Murder on the Orient Express' Footage

Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe all dropped by for Fox's presentation in London. New footage from Kenneth Branagh's all-star adaptation of Agatha Christie's crime classic Murder on the Orient Express for Fox was unveiled in London Friday, with around 20 minutes of clips from inside the famed train shown to the press.

