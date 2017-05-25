Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils Lineup

The fest, a key meeting place for Eastern and Central European industry, earlier said it would honor Casey Affleck and Ken Loach at its 52nd edition. Acclaimed Georgian filmmaker George Ovashvili returns to the Karlovy Vary Film Festival next month with Khibula , a story inspired by the life of the first, and ill-fated, president of the newly independent former Soviet state in the early 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.