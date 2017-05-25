Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: My Journey From 'Bachelorette' Critic to Guest Star
After writing for THR about ABC's romance reality franchise, the NBA legend and THR contributor will appear on Monday's episode to judge Rachel Lindsay's suitors by their game. When fans of The Bachelorette watch the May 29 episode, I'm sure some will express shock and wonder: "What the heck is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doing on the show handing out romance advice?" Five months ago, I wrote an article for The Hollywood Reporter titled "How the Bachelor and Bachelorette Franchise Are Damaging Romance in America."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC