Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: My Journey From ...

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: My Journey From 'Bachelorette' Critic to Guest Star

14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

After writing for THR about ABC's romance reality franchise, the NBA legend and THR contributor will appear on Monday's episode to judge Rachel Lindsay's suitors by their game. When fans of The Bachelorette watch the May 29 episode, I'm sure some will express shock and wonder: "What the heck is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doing on the show handing out romance advice?" Five months ago, I wrote an article for The Hollywood Reporter titled "How the Bachelor and Bachelorette Franchise Are Damaging Romance in America."

