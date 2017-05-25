J.C. Spink's Legacy of Manager Dinners Revived After His Death
"The dinners took a form of f-ing with each other and breaking each other's balls," Brillstein's George Heller tells THR. Among the many legacies of the late talent manager J.C. Spink was a recurring dinner for his peers to trade tips and quips: The Hangover producer and former Benderspink partner, who died April 18 at 45, started the tradition in the early 2000s and for more than a decade, as many as 20 to 50 managers gathered several times a year at steakhouses around town.
