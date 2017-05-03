Itv Ceo Adam Crozier Stepping Down
He oversaw the company for seven years and led its transformation it from an advertising-dependent networks company into a broader business with a big production arm, which he expanded via acquisitions, and digital assets. Finance chief Ian Griffiths will be promoted to a newly created combined role of COO and group finance director and lead the executive team for an interim period.
