Is the cost of filming in LA County too high? Leaders want to know

11 hrs ago

Hoping to form a better relationship with the entertainment industry and boost Los Angeles County's revenues, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to review permit fees across the region to lure more film and television production. Competition for film and television production has grown nationally and internationally, according to the motion introduced by Sheila Kuehl and Janice Hahn.

