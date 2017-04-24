HBO Marks Asian Pacific American Heritage Month With Winning Short
Dinh Thai's 'Monday,' the first-place entry in the cabler's inaugural Asian Pacific American Visionaries short film contest, bows across its platforms May 1 Monday , the winning entry from its inaugural Asian Pacific American Visionaries short film contest, will bow across the premium cabler's platforms May 1, after having received its world premiere last Friday at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, along with second- and third-place finishers Wonderland , from Tiffanie Hsu, and Toenail , from Jingyi Shao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Fri
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC