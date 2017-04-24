HBO Marks Asian Pacific American Heritage Month With Winning Short

Dinh Thai's 'Monday,' the first-place entry in the cabler's inaugural Asian Pacific American Visionaries short film contest, bows across its platforms May 1 Monday , the winning entry from its inaugural Asian Pacific American Visionaries short film contest, will bow across the premium cabler's platforms May 1, after having received its world premiere last Friday at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, along with second- and third-place finishers Wonderland , from Tiffanie Hsu, and Toenail , from Jingyi Shao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.