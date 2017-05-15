Fox's New Show Trailers: A Critic's Ranking
New comedies with Seth MacFarlane, Adam Scott and Craig Robinson don't yield hilarious trailers, but is Dylan McDermott ready to redefine his career? Fox found an interesting way to pique my interest in its 2017-18 programming options during its upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday afternoon: Offer new show clips after an exhausting and seemingly endless cavalcade of inert sales pitches and cringe-worthy comic bits. This is just simple math, that if you make me watch five minutes of Jimmy Johnson, Jim Harbaugh and Joe Buck trying to do comedy, watching two-minute clips of Seth MacFarlane, Adam Scott and Craig Robinson doing comedy will feel relatively pleasurable in contrast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
