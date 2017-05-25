For Gregg Allman, Touring and Live Performance Was the "Medicine He Needed"
Southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman was as gifted as he was unpredictable, leading a life marked by band shakeups, breakups and short-lived marriages. Despite his roller-coaster lifestyle, Allman found sanctity performing for others and his affection for touring was one of the most consistent parts of his life.
