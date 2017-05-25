For Gregg Allman, Touring and Live Pe...

For Gregg Allman, Touring and Live Performance Was the "Medicine He Needed"

Southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman was as gifted as he was unpredictable, leading a life marked by band shakeups, breakups and short-lived marriages. Despite his roller-coaster lifestyle, Allman found sanctity performing for others and his affection for touring was one of the most consistent parts of his life.

