Entertainment Stocks Tumble on TV Sub Losses, Ad Trend Concerns
Big media conglomerates saw their shares sell off after Turner quarterly ad revenue disappointed and Hulu unveiled its live TV bundle and pricing. Media stocks got crushed on Wednesday as Time Warner earnings beat Wall Street expectations, but its Turner TV network's advertising revenue disappointed, and Hulu unveiled its live TV bundle and pricing.
