Dylan O'Brien Takes 'Maze Runner' Fans on 'Death Cure' Set Visit
Dylan O'Brien and his Maze Runner cast mates -- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dexter Darden and Ki Hong Lee -- gave fans a tour of the set of the third film in the YA action-adventure franchise, The Death Cure . The preview for the film, set to hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2018, aired during the MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival, which streamed live on MTV.com on Sunday ahead of the Adam Devine-hosted awards show.
Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
