Disney Chief Bob Iger Says Hackers Claim to Have Stolen Upcoming Movie
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Monday that hackers claiming to have access to a Disney movie threatened to release it unless the studio paid a ransom. Iger didn't disclose the name of the film, but said Disney is refusing to pay.
