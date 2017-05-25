Crowd of 50,000 Attend First Major Manchester Concert Since Bombing
Local bands The Courteeners, The Charlatans and Blossoms and Cabbage took the stage just under a week since the tragic terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert. Three generations of Manchester bands came together Saturday night to pay tribute to the victims of the bomb attack that devastated the city just under a week ago.
