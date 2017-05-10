Critic's Notebook: The Peak TV Bubble...

Critic's Notebook: The Peak TV Bubble Hasn't Burst, But It's Leaking

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

As Netflix, Amazon and Hulu continue to dominate, the quantity of new scripted content from the second tier of cable networks is likely to decline. It's not exactly fair to use WGN America as the poster channel for Peak TV fallout - a phenomenon that is, if you look around, now upon us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr 28 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr 22 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC