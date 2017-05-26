City Agencies, WGA East Announce Inau...

City Agencies, WGA East Announce Inaugural 'Made In NY Writers Room' Fellows

The inaugural Made in NY Writers Room fellowship class was announced today, marking a major milestone in an innovative program to develop diverse writing talent in New York City's entertainment industry. The twelve fellows - whose scripts for television pilot episodes were selected from a competitive pool of nearly 500 entries - will each be paired with a mentor to develop a work plan to get their submitted pilot pitch-ready.

