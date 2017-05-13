Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, Star of MTV's 'Rob & Big,' Dies at 45

Boykin rose to public popularity as the best friend and bodyguard of professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on the reality program which ran from 2006-2008, and later made appearances on Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory reality series. An imposing figure at 6-foot-6, Boykin's demeanor was much gentler and warmer than his imposing stature or job description would suggest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.