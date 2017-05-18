Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave Lead Singer, Dies at 52
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52, according to his representative. Cornell, who had been on tour, died Wednesday night in Detroit, Brian Bumbery said in a statement to The Associated Press .
