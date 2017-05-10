China Veteran Peter Loehr Exits Legen...

China Veteran Peter Loehr Exits Legendary Entertainment

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Since 2012, Loehr had served as Legendary's top American executive in China, holding the position of CEO of Legendary East, the Burbank-based entertainment company's Chinese subsidiary, which handles marketing Legendary's films in the Middle Kingdom and developing strategic partnerships and co-productions. Loehr's exit comes about four months after the departure of Legendary Entertainment's founder and chairman Thomas Tull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr 28 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr 22 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC