China Veteran Peter Loehr Exits Legendary Entertainment
Since 2012, Loehr had served as Legendary's top American executive in China, holding the position of CEO of Legendary East, the Burbank-based entertainment company's Chinese subsidiary, which handles marketing Legendary's films in the Middle Kingdom and developing strategic partnerships and co-productions. Loehr's exit comes about four months after the departure of Legendary Entertainment's founder and chairman Thomas Tull.
