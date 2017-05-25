Cannes: 'Meyerowitz Stories' Canine Wins Palm Dog
Standard poodle Bruno won for his work in the Noah Baumbach film while German shepherd Lupo took the grand jury prize for his role in critics' week entry 'Ava.' The standard poodle was lauded for his work in Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories , a pawsitively stunning turn as Dustin Hoffman's emotionally neglected pooch.
