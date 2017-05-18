Cannes: Jeffrey Katzenberg Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or
Will Smith and Uma Thurman took some time off of Cannes jury duty to celebrate legendary producer Jeffrey Katzenberg at a gala dinner where he received an honorary Palme d'Or. The Dreamworks co-founder added the prize to his awards shelf on Friday night, and compared it to being awarded an honorary Oscar in 2012.
