Cannes Hidden Gem: 'Oh Lucy!' Shares a Darkly Comic Look at Culture Clash

Atsuko Hirayanagi's movie draws on her experiences as a high schooler in the U.S. to tell the story of a shy Japanese woman who adopts an outgoing American persona. The shifting sands of cultural identity are the evocative subject of Oh Lucy!, Japanese filmmaker Atsuko Hirayanagi's moving but blackly hilarious debut feature, premiering in Cannes Critics' Week on May 23. The film centers on the late-life reawakening of Setsuko , an unmarried, middle-aged Japanese woman who lives alone in a tiny apartment in Tokyo and works as a conventional "office lady" within the dreary confines of corporate Japan.

