Cannes First Look: Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Why We're Killing Gunther'
Arnold Schwarzenegger has his tickets to the gun show in the first image from his film Why We're Killing Gunther, as seen exclusively in The Hollywood Reporter' s first-look image. The Terminator actor stars as the titular character, and is seen opposite Saturday Night Live alumni Taran Killam in the image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC