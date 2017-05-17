Cannes: Download THR's Day 2 Daily

A look at the heavily-patrolled opening night, a recap of Pedro Almodovar and Will Smith's comments on Netflix at the fest, and a chat with Todd Haynes about his competition entry. The Hollywood Reporter has released its second Cannes Film Festival daily issue, which includes a look at the heavily-patrolled opening night, a recap of Pedro Almodovar and Will Smith's comments on Netflix at the fest, and a chat with Todd Haynes about Wonderstruck .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.