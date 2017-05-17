Cannes: Download THR's Day 2 Daily
A look at the heavily-patrolled opening night, a recap of Pedro Almodovar and Will Smith's comments on Netflix at the fest, and a chat with Todd Haynes about his competition entry. The Hollywood Reporter has released its second Cannes Film Festival daily issue, which includes a look at the heavily-patrolled opening night, a recap of Pedro Almodovar and Will Smith's comments on Netflix at the fest, and a chat with Todd Haynes about Wonderstruck .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC