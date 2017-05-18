Cannes Apologizes for Technical Malfunction at Netflix's 'Okja' Screening

Cannes Film Festival organizers on Friday responded to a technical malfunction during the morning press screening for Netflix's competition film Okja , offering their apologies. "A technical problem occurred during the press screening of Okja , the film by Bong Joon Ho, this morning at the 8:30 a.m. screening at the Auditorium Lumiere," said a statement from the festival, released at around 9:35 a.m. local time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.