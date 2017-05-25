Cannes: Agnes Varda's 'Faces Places' Takes Golden Eye Documentary Prize
Agnes Varda and JR's documentary film Faces Places has taken the Golden Eye prize, which recognizes a documentary from across all sidebars. The prize was awarded by a jury of French actress Sandrine Bonnaire, Oscar-nominated The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom director Lucy Walker, Oscar-nominated The Gatekeepers director Dror Moreh, Toronto Film Festival programmer Thom Powers and film critic Lorenzo Codelli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC