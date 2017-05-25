Cannes: Agnes Varda's 'Faces Places' Takes Golden Eye Documentary Prize

Agnes Varda and JR's documentary film Faces Places has taken the Golden Eye prize, which recognizes a documentary from across all sidebars. The prize was awarded by a jury of French actress Sandrine Bonnaire, Oscar-nominated The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom director Lucy Walker, Oscar-nominated The Gatekeepers director Dror Moreh, Toronto Film Festival programmer Thom Powers and film critic Lorenzo Codelli.

