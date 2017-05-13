Box Office: How the Family-Friendly 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Beat Sequel Fatigue
The movie came in 54 percent ahead of the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' one of the biggest growth spurts for a superhero series in recent times. In the nearly three years since Guardians of Galaxy conquered the box office, the rag-tag group of lessor-known superhero heroes featured in director James Gunn's quirky superhero movie have become part of the cultural lexicon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr 28
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC