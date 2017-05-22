Blondie, More Musicians Cancel U.K. Concerts After Manchester Attack
Blondie and Take That have postponed events while other artists, including Shawn Mendes and Celine Dion, plan to keep their European dates. Monday's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, has shaken the music world, with some artists canceling upcoming gigs and others planning to go ahead as scheduled.
