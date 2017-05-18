BBC Orders 90-Minute Drama About How Princess Diana's Death Affected People
The BBC has ordered Diana & I , a 90-minute fictional drama about the impact Princess Diana's death had on people's lives. Written by writer and director Jeremy Brock and directed by Peter Cattaneo , it tells the story from the point of view of four ordinary people and is set across the week that followed her death on Aug. 31, 1997.
