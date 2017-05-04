BBC Drama Chief Vows to Back Britishness and "the Unexpected" Over Algorithms
"The biggest risks deliver the biggest hits," and "real life stands out" in an age of big budgets and known IP, says Piers Wenger. In unveiling 47 hours of new productions in his first major slate announcement since rejoining the BBC last fall, the public broadcaster's controller of drama commissioning Piers Wenger Thursday night said he is looking to celebrate Britishness on the screen.
