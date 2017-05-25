Barbra Streisand Mourns the Loss of Her "Beloved" 14-Year-Old Dog
The singer announced the news on social media, saying "we cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her." The 75-year-old star announced the news on her social media accounts Saturday, saying "we cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her."
