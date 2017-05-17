Arts organizations fight back against President Trump's budget
Trump's proposed 2018 budget, unveiled in March, calls for the elimination of the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment of Humanities. President Trump's so-called "skinny budget" is headed for an art attack - and a diverse coalition of labor organization and employers have come together to fight back.
