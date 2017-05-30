Ariana Grande's Mom Speaks Out After Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande's mom has spoken out about the attack at her daughter's concert in Manchester, England, last week which killed 22 people and wounded more than 60 others. Writing on the one-week anniversary of the tragic incident, Grande said she had spent those days "in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow."
